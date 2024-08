FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal Building on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Local business owner Ben DeSmidt defeated activist Kyle Flood in the Democratic Primary for Assembly District 65.

In one of the few contested primaries locally, DeSmidt received nearly 70 percent of the vote.

DeSmidt will face Republican Brian Gonzalez in the November General Election.

