Deputies Respond to Wrong-Way Driver in Somers Tuesday

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle that was reportedly driving the wrong way down Green Bay Road.

It happened around 1:30 PM yesterday just north of the Somers Walmart.

The vehicle moved to the proper lanes and finally stopped near Highway KR.

Deputies were able to take the person into custody despite them not being responsive to officer commands.

It was determined that the driver suffered a medical emergency.

No other injuries were reported.

The department credited the members of the public who reported the situation and Mt Pleasant Police for their assistance.