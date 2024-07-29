Critical Injuries in Newport Township Crash as Lake County Sheriff Investigates U-Turn Collision

Newport Township, IL (WLIP)—Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash in Newport Township involving a sedan and an SUV.

The crash occurred on Saturday around 10:15 a.m.near Russell and Frontage Roads when the SUV, driven by a 27-year-old man from Schaumburg, attempted a U-turn and was struck by the sedan, driven by a 21-year-old man from Zion.

A 24-year-old female passenger in the SUV sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Catherine’s Medical Center, while the driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the sedan was uninjured.

The investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is ongoing.