Crews Battle Pleasant Prairie Fire

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Fire crews were called to a structure fire late Wednesday night.

It happened in the Westwood Mobile Home Park on Highway H in Pleasant Prairie just before midnight.

Crews found a porch fire in the rear of a structure. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames in about 15 minutes.

The fire caused significant damage to the porch but did not extend to the main structure, which remained habitable.

Investigators found that the owners had been using a charcoal grill earlier in the evening and it’s likely the coals were not completely out.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimate was made available.