County Officials Warn Of More Traffic Delays After Tuesday Crash Takes Out Stop Lights

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Traffic congestion is expected to worsen again Thursday as the lights at a busy intersection continue to flash.

After a crash near Green Bay Road and 67th Street Tuesday night clean up took hours and snarled yesterday morning’s commute.

However the lights were still flashing there turning a stop and go light to a four way stop.

Crews are said to be waiting for the proper parts to arrive to fix the problem.

Officials say motorists should expect further delays besides the one caused by both the Green Bay Road and Highway 50 road construction projects.

It’s not clean when the intersection may be back to normal.