County Executive Samantha Kerkman Signs 2024 Budget Into Law

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman signed the 2024 county budget into law Friday.

After passing the Kenosha County Board on a 22-0 vote the budget will add law enforcement personnel to devote additional resources to crime fighting.

Other budget highlights include 13 budgeted miles of repaving county highways, keeping the new human services building on track to open in 2025, and steady health insurance rates for employees.

The average Kenosha County homeowner will see a modest drop in the amount of property taxes the county collects.

A median value home of $262,000 will have its taxes drop by 16 cents next year.

We have more details here