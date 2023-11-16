County Executive Samantha Kerkman Rescinds Racial & Ethnic Equity Commission Appts; Calls For It To Be Disbanded

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Racial and Ethnic Equity commission may soon be no more.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced that she was rescinding all appointments to the commission and encouraged the Kenosha County Board to take the needed steps to disband it completely.

The move follows months of dysfunction on the commission.

Most recently several people accused the chairman of demeaning a member of the public who came to speak at a recent meeting, something the chairman Xavier Solis denies.

His controversial appointment to the board led to previous members resigning and a slate of new appointments.

In a statement Wednesday Kerkman said “I believe there are other means by which we can work to effectively address the intended objectives of the commission, including the good work being done by Kenosha County Public Health through its Thrive initiative.”