County Board Fails To Override Veto

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha County Board failed this week to override a veto by the County Executive regarding a firing policy.

The policy in question involved changes to how county employees could be terminated.

Despite efforts from some board members to push the override, they did not gather the necessary votes to counter the executive’s decision.

County Executive Kerkman said in her letter issued with the veto that she has not exercised the powers during her term and that she is “accountable to the voters who elected me to carry out my vision for the county, and I rely on our leadership team to help me do that. ‘

“It is difficult for any leader to move their vision forward if they have key team members who do not support what they’re trying to accomplish, Kerkman said.”