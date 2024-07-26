Country Thunder 2024 Sees 24 Criminal Arrests and 100 Citations, Sheriff’s Department Reports

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–During the July 17-21, 2024, Country Thunder music festival, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department recorded 24 criminal arrests and issued 100 county ordinance citations.

Criminal arrests included 10 for disorderly conduct, three for resisting an officer, two for substantial battery, two for battery, and one each for obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2nd-degree sexual assault, child abuse, intimidation of a victim, carrying a concealed weapon, and bail jumping.

County ordinance citations included 54 for underage alcohol violations, 11 for obstructing/resisting an officer, 10 for trespassing, eight for disorderly conduct, four for possession of marijuana, and several others for various infractions.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department thanked all agencies and Country Thunder staff for their assistance in making the event successful.