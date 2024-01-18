Coroner ID’s Victim in Fatal Multi-Vehicle Lake County Crash

(Round Lake, IL) A man killed in a Round Lake area crash this week has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Wojciech Jaworski, of Wheeling was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning along Route 60 near Bacon Road. The 47-year-old was said to die from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Two other people were hospitalized, their conditions have not been updated. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-18-24)