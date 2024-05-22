Common Council Approves KELA Leases

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Common Council approved a series of lease agreements this week pertaining to the Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy.

The agreements are with local colleges, universities, businesses, and community organizations.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey told the council that each entity will have a different suite and slightly different purpose in the youth-oriented facility.

“The majority of the colleges that are there will be working with youth to recruit to the college, but also to provide things. And then some of them are going to work with adult classes as well.”

Morrissey says that other features of the new facility in the former Uptown Brown Bank Building are operational.

“The YMCA and the Best Buy teen tech center or the operating out of there. So with these leases approved by I would say by June 1st the building (is) basically fully operational with all of the programs that will be offered there.”

The academy will offer students and young adults access to the technology and education needed to pursue college or careers.

