Civilian Boats Rescue Vessel in Distress on Lake Michigan After Kenosha Fire Department’s Call for Help

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A vessel taking on water in Lake Michigan was assisted by two civilian boats after the Kenosha Fire Department’s call for help.

On Wednesday morning, July 17, 2024, around 9:25 AM, the Kenosha Fire Department responded to the incident six miles offshore.

With no immediate boat response available from the US Coast Guard, “Weekend At Bernie’s” and “Anger Management” from Kenosha harbor responded to the distress call on Marine Channel 16.

The Kenosha Fire Department expressed gratitude to both captains for their assistance in ensuring the safety of those on board.