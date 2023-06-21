City of Kenosha Approves Bonuses For New Life Guards as Pool Deadline Looms

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha is looking to sweeten the pot when it comes to finding lifeguards for the city’s pools.

The Kenosha Common Council passed a resolution Monday night which allows for a bonus of up to $200 for anyone hired as a seasonal lifeguard.

Lifeguards would be paid a bonus lump sum of 10-dollars a day based on the number of a minimum 10 six hour days.

Total bonus payouts would not exceed 6-thousand dollars by the city.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey told the council that five candidates started certification class this week.

He hopes the bonus money gets more candidates aboard.

Morrissey has previously said that July 1st is the deadline to open the pools for the season.

The Council also passed an updated “mashing” ordinance that governs undesired contact between two people.

Previously it governed such incidents between individuals of the opposite sex while the changes make a violation for it to happen between any two people.