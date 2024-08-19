Chrystul Kizer to Be Sentenced Today for 2018 Killing of Alleged Abuser Randall Volar
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Chrystul Kizer, now 24, will be sentenced for the 2018 killing of Randall Volar in Kenosha, which occurred when she was 17.
Kizer, who pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, admitted to shooting Volar, setting his house on fire, and taking his car.
Her sentencing hearing begins at 9 a.m. Monday.
Her defense argued that Volar had been molesting her and selling her for sex, and while initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide, Kizer’s plea deal reduced the charge, avoiding a mandatory life sentence.