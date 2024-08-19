Chrystul Kizer Sentenced to 11 Years for 2018 Killing of Alleged Abuser Randall Volar in Kenosha

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Chrystul D. Kizer was sentenced to 11 years in prison plus five years of extended supervision for the 2018 killing of 34-year-old Randall Volar in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The 24 year old Kizer, who pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, shot Volar twice in the head, set his house on fire, and took his car when she was 17.

Kizer claimed Volar had been abusing her and selling her for sex.

Originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence, Kizer’s plea deal led to the dismissal of several other charges, including arson and vehicle theft.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for November 8, 2024.