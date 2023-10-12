Children’s Library Contract Approved By Public Works Commission

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Children’s Library slated for the new Uptown Kenosha Lofts development has cleared a legislative hurdle.

The Kenosha Public Works Commission voted to award Altius Building Company with the almost 2 million dollar contract to build out the project.

The lofts are being built on 22nd Avenue near 63rd Street.

The Children’s Library will occupy 76-hundred square feet of the first level of the building.

The contract is still pending final approval from the Kenosha Common Council. If so, it should be completed by early next year.