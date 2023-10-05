Chicago Man Charged in 2021 Kenosha Homicide

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Kenosha man.

21 year old Daeshawn Brown was allegedly working with another suspect in the case, Tiron Washington, to kill 35 year old Maxmmillion Moore.

Moore was a witness against Washington in a Lake County legal case.

Moore was found shot in his truck in the driveway of his northside Kenosha home in December of 2021.

Evidence gathered after the murder-including DNA left at the scene and surveillance-led investigators to identify the two men.

Brown was arrested in Chicago while Washington was tracked down in Oklahoma.

Brown was charged this week with first degree intentional homicide and faces a life sentence if convicted.

He’s being held on a one million dollar cash bond.