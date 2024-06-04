Charges Filed In Funeral Home Incident

Mt Pleasant, WI (WLIP)—Charges have been filed in the incident at a Mt Pleasant funeral home.

Marcus Perry, 38, of Racine, has been charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon after allegedly pulling out a handgun during a funeral service at Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant last Saturday.

A verbal argument near the casket escalated, with security footage showing Perry drawing the gun and pointing it in the air.

Police arrived, identified Perry, and arrested him without incident, although the gun was not recovered.

Perry’s bond was set at $1,000.

Several others were detained, but no additional charges have been reported.

The investigation continues.