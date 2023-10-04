Charges Filed in Fatal 2022 Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A gang shooting that left one person dead last year and four other injured has led to charges against one of the alleged assailants.

21 year old Jerome Johnson of Racine is said to have traveled with others to Kenosha on July 4th 2022 and shot five people in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue.

Johnson was identified as a suspect through evidence collected and more suspects are expected to be charged.

Johnson is charged with first degree intentional homicide among many other felonies including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When investigators worked on the scene they found dozens of bullets, some of which struck area homes.

Johnson is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is due in court next week.