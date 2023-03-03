Charges Filed in Driver’s License Incident Caught on Video

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have recommended charges against two in connection with the viral video which allegedly shows them urinating on a woman’s driver’s license.

Kenosha Police say they spoke to the woman on Wednesday after her post describing the incident was shared on Facebook last week.

The video of the incident was apparently taken by the suspects themselves and posted to social media.

The woman was alerted to its existence before she made the post to tell her story.

The two suspects-who have not yet officially been named-will be charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, theft, and unlawful use of a computerized system.

Police say they obtained a search warrant and were able to recover the woman’s license from the suspect’s business.