Celebrate America Traffic Pattern Changes & Road Closures

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As Kenosha continues to celebrate Independence Day motorists should be aware of traffic pattern changes and road closures-especially on July 4th.

Traffic is directed one way only in a counter-clockwise loop east of Third Avenue, between 54th and 56th Streets, along Calabria Way and continuing to Eighth Avenue.

Sixth Avenue is closed between 52nd Street and 54th Street; and also between 54th Street and 55th Street until 1 a.m. July 5.

54th Street is also closed between Fifth and Eighth Avenues and westbound traffic is being redirected.

Seventh Avenue is closed between 54th Street and 55th Street through July 4 for operation of the Rainbow Valley Carnival.

On July 4th there will be no access to the east end of Celebration Place for pedestrians or vehicles, as it is closed for safety purposes for the fireworks display.

Also, there will be no motorized vehicles allowed on Simmons Island on July 4th.

To help with off site parking, the city is offering free rubber wheel trolley and streetcar rides.