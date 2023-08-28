Cause of Apartment Fire That Left 21 Displaced Under Investigation

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The cause of a weekend apartment fire that left 21 displaced remains under investigation

Fire crews responded to the blaze on the city’s south side around 4:45 Saturday afternoon.

The fully engulfed building was near 39th Avenue and 88th Street.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

15 of the building’s 16 units were thought to be occupied before the fire.

It’s not clear how many were home at the time and needed to be evacuated.

Crews were on the scene for about eight hours before the flames were completely out.

The building is thought to be a total loss.

No further details were made available.