Brooks Sentenced to Life w/o Parole In Shooting Death of His Girlfriend

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who admitted to killing his girlfriend in a hotel room last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.

30 year old Timmy Brooks pleaded guilty in October to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Montreach Mitchell.

Mitchell was found dead in May in her hotel room from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brooks was identified as the suspect after surveillance video showed him leaving the room the morning of Mitchell’s death.

On-line court records show that Brooks was sentenced to life in prison plus five years without the possibility of parole.