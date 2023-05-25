Bond Set in Waukegan Junior High School Battery Case

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 200-thousand-dollars for a woman who allegedly forced her way into a Waukegan middle school to confront a student. Angel Terry is facing three varying counts of aggravated battery and battery stemming from the Tuesday morning incident at the John Lewis Middle School. Terry and a male compatriot were said to force their way into the school through an unauthorized entrance, she is then accused of punching a student while the male reportedly battered a staff member. The male is not yet in custody…the 29-year-old Terry is due in court on June 21st.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-25-23)