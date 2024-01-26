Bomb Threat Leads to Lockdowns, Searches at Gages Lake Schools

(Gages Lake, IL) An investigation is underway after an unfounded bomb threat called into the Special Education District of Lake County. Multiple buildings on the Gages Lake based campus were placed into a soft-lockdown situation after the threat call came in Thursday afternoon. A search was performed involving the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and an explosive detection dog from the Great Lakes Naval Base…but nothing explosive, nor suspicious was found. Officials say they are still looking for the person behind the threat.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-26-24)