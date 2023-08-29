Bomb Threat Hoax Evacuates and Cancels Monday Classes at Lake County Jr. High

(Lincolnshire, IL) A bomb threat called in to a Lincolnshire Jr. High led to an evacuation of the building, but turned out to be a hoax. The alleged threat was discovered Monday morning on a voicemail box at the Daniel Wright Junior High School. The building was evacuated and multiple law enforcement agencies descended on the area to search the campus…though nothing suspicious was found. Police say a similar incident took place at a South Elgin school, though it’s unclear if the situations were connected. Investigations are ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-29-23)