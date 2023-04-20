Body of Navy Sailor Missing From Waukegan Has Been Found

(Waukegan, IL) The body of a Navy Sailor missing since last month has been found. Waukegan Police say ComEd workers spotted the body of Seamus Gray in the water near the Waukegan Harbor on Wednesday evening around 7 o’clock. A Police officer was able to wade into the water to recover the body, which was sent to the Lake County Coroner’s office. Coroner’s officials then confirmed the body was that of the 21-year-old about 3 hours later. Grays was last seen on March 18th leaving a Waukegan bar. No cause of death has been revealed at this point…an autopsy is scheduled for today.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-20-21)