Body Discovered in Kenosha Field

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The body of a person has been found in Kenosha in a badly decomposed state.

The discovery was made in the 7700 block of Green Bay Road after a tip that a citizen found several credit cards.

It comes as authorities and others are searching for a Green Bay man whose abandoned vehicle was recently discovered in Kenosha.

41 year old Christopher Belanger has been missing since September.

There is no confirmation that the body found yesterday is the missing man, however the body had apparently been positively identified.