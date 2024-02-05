Bitcoin Scam Leads to Warning From Kenosha Area Police

(Kenosha, WI) Kenosha Police are warning citizens about a scam involving Bitcoin ATMs. The warning comes after two people were scammed out of money. According to police, “Both victims received an alert on an electronic device advising that their identity had been compromised and that they needed to transfer money to a “Federal Box” before their bank accounts were frozen.” Police also say “both victims were encouraged to deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM and provided a QR code that was sent to the victim’s phone. The QR directed their newly purchased Bitcoin to the scammer’s account.” Police remind citizens that such messages are not sent by government agencies, and such agencies will not require purchase or deposit of money to prevent actions such as a bank account being frozen.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-5-24)