Bills’ Hamlin Showing Improvement

The Buffalo Bills shared some positive news about Damar Hamlin on Thursday.

According to a statement from the team: “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.”

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the statement continued. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Meanwhile, Hamlin’s agent told CNN that the 24-year-old has been awake and holding hands with family members.

Hamlin is in his second season with the Bills.