Beach Park Shooting Call Determined to be Hoax

(Beach Park, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a weekend call about a child being shot turned out to be a hoax or “swatting” call. Authorities say they were contacted on Sunday night by someone claiming to be a 13-year-old and that they had shot their 9-year-old brother multiple times. The caller gave Sheriff’s officials a pair of addresses, both on West 33rd Street in Beach Park. Neither residence showed any signs of a crime. It’s believed kids in one of the homes were playing an online video game with someone who decided to make the hoax call, the motive is unknown. Authorities are now looking for the person responsible for the call.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-12-24)