Beach Park “Drag Race” Leads to Waukegan Man’s Death

(Beach Park, IL) An alleged drag race in Beach Park led to a fatal crash. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a Ford Mustang and Mazda 3 sedan were racing down Sheridan Road just before 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon when the Ford collided with a Honda SUV. The driver of the Mustang, 60-year-old Steven Cielesz of Waukegan, was pronounced dead after being transported to Vista East. The driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mazda, a 26-year-old Zion man, was not involved with the accident, but is being looked into, because he was reportedly part of the race that led to the fatality. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-12-23)