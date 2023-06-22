Battery, Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Wadsworth Man in CLC Incident

(Grayslake, IL) A Wadsworth man has had a hate crime added to charges he received last week for an incident at the College of Lake County. Jason May was originally facing two counts of aggravated battery for apparently striking two CLC employees during an altercation last Thursday. The hate crime charge was added on Wednesday because the attack was reportedly sparked by the 20-year-old tearing down a pride flag at the Grayslake campus. May is free on a 50-thousand-dollar bond.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-22-23)