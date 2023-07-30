Authorities Seek Suspect For Allegedly Setting Woman on Fire

PRESS RELEASE: BREAKING NEWS:

FROM THE KENOSHA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

A Village of Salem Lakes resident is in critical condition following her boyfriend setting her on fire and leaving the scene. Myron Faith Bowie is currently on the run and believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate: DQ46996. Myron does have a felony warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous. Myron has been known to stay in the Chicago area, Logan Square and Wicker Park. Myron is a Black male in his mid-30s, about 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds.

This morning, July 30th, 2023, around 4:47am, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to a house in 24500 block of 86th Pl. where the caller stated her boyfriend set her on fire and needed help. The victim was transported to an area hospital with severe burns. Myron and the victim had an argument where Myron stated he would kill the victim, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has some of the best-trained Deputies and Detectives who are all working seamlessly with our area partners to bring Myron into custody. The safety and security of our community is the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department top priority, and everything will be done to ensure this.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation. This is all the information that will be released at this time.

Myron’s location is currently unknown and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for everyone’s assistance in looking for Myron and his vehicle. If you know where Myron is located, see him or his vehicle, please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.

KSD Case #2023-00331981