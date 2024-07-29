Authorities Search for Driver After Hit-and-Run at Silver Lake Motel

Salem Lakes, WI (WLIP)–Authorities are searching for a pickup truck driver who crashed into the Silver Lake Motel in Salem Lakes and fled the scene on foot Saturday night.

The incident was reported at 8:42 p.m. at the motel located at 217 North Cogswell Drive.

No one inside the motel was hurt or displaced due to the crash.

A sheriff’s department K9 Unit and a drone were deployed in the search for the suspect, described as a younger white man wearing black shorts, but he was not immediately located.