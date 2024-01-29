Attempted Kidnapping in Grayslake Could Be Related To Earlier Round Lake Incident

(Grayslake, IL) An attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Grayslake. On Friday afternoon, two men in a van allegedly tried to force a teenager into their vehicle in the Cherry Creek subdivision. The 17-year-old was able to break free from one of the men and flee the scene, while the van was last seen headed towards Atkinson Road. The situation is similar to an incident earlier last week in Round Lake where a man in a mini-van attempted to lure two juveniles. Police say it’s still too early in the investigation, however, to officially link the situations.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-29-24)