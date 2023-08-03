Attempted Homicide Charges Filed in Kenosha Street Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is charged with attempted homicide in a shooting that happened on the city’s northside last month.

23 year old Fredrick Lawrence allegedly shot another man outside of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Birch Road around 10 PM on July 11th.

Lawrence is reportedly in jail in Cook County already awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

The criminal complaint alleges that a 26 year old man had been shot several times in his legs.

First responders were able to stabilize him at the scene before he was hospitalized.

Security video captured the incident.

Lawrence has been identified as the shooter caught on police body cam video.

Investigators were able to confirm his identity due to a distinctive tattoo on the suspect’s neck.

If convicted of the charges against him he faces a life prison sentence.