Artificial Turf To Be Installed at Historic Simmons Field; Other Renovations Planned

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Kingfish have officially announced that historic Simmons Field will feature artificial turf starting next season.

The turf will be installed starting this month and should be completed by Opening Day next spring.

Kingfish Managing Partner Bill Fanning told WLIP that the new turf will make for better conditions for the high school and college teams that play there as well as flexibility for non-baseball events to be held there.

The Kingfish also plan to construct new bullpens outside of the field of play and resurface key group areas.

The $1.5 million renovation project is funded by the city of Kenosha.