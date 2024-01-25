Arrests Made in Fatal Pleasant Prairie Shooting

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) Police in Pleasant Prairie say they have made a pair of arrests in a homicide that took place earlier this week. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near the Shoppes of Pleasant Prairie, and left 46-year-old Anton Lemarr Space of Kenosha dead. Officials say within an hour of the shooting they had identified a suspect vehicle and a two individuals in that vehicle. Both were picked up by authorities on Wednesday. Neither suspect is being named at this point, and police have cited the ongoing investigation as the reason. They called the case “complex,” and said they have called for the assistance of the Kenosha Police Special Investigation Unit, and the Kenosha County DA’s Office.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-25-24)