Arrests Made After Man Fires Gun During Funeral

Mt. Pleasant, WI (WLIP)—On Saturday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Police responded to a fight involving 150 people and a man with a gun at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

While en route, reports of gunfire emerged.

Officers stabilized the scene, arrested the gunman, and later detained four others involved in the melee.

One person in custody was treated for a medical emergency before being taken to Racine County Jail.

The incident is isolated and poses no public danger.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies assisted in the response.