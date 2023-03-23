Arrest Made in Hit and Run Crash That Left We Energies Flagger Severly Injured

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An arrest has been made in the hit and run crash involving a WE Energies flagger.

41 year old Bob Daniel Slominski was arrested after authorities received multiple tips about the truck involved in the crash. Racine County Sheriff’s deputies went to Slominski’s home.

When they arrived Slominski was said to have exited the home and confessed to the crash.

He allegedly told authorities that he panicked after hitting the woman and fled the scene.

Investigators found his damaged pickup truck under a tarp in the backyard.

He will now face charges of felony hit and run causing injury and negligent operation causing great bodily harm.

The family of the woman who was struck has set up a Go Fund Me page for medical expenses.