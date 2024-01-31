Arrest Made in Connection With Alleged Kenosha Drug Grow House

(Kenosha, WI) The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a man who was allegedly running a drug grow operation in Salem Lakes. Frank Tarango Jr. was arrested after extensive work by the Kenosha Drug Operations Unit and with help from patrol officers. Investigators allegedly found over 200 grams of psilocybin, over 10-thousand dollars in marijuana and THC products…and growing materials and infrastructure. Tarango will face charges of manufacturing and delivery of psilocybin, possession with intent to deliver for psilocybin and THC as well as one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-31-24)