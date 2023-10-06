Antioch Woman Accused of Stabbing Ex-Husband Over Grocery Purchases

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced charges against a woman accused of attacking her ex-husband. Julie Anderson is accused of stabbing the 42-year-old victim multiple times at an apartment on Main Street late Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident was sparked by purchases the victim made at a grocery store…he was hospitalized in stable condition. Anderson meantime, has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and battery causing great bodily harm.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-6-23)