Another Attempted Child Luring Case Under Investigation in Lake County

(Beach Park, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are looking into another possible child luring case, this time in Beach Park. Officials say two children were approached on Tuesday by a man who asked them to come to his vehicle. The children had just been let off of their school bus, and did not acknowledge the subject. The man said to be driving in some sort of sedan, though one child claimed it was green, while the other said it was white. Authorities do not believe this incident is related to an attempted luring situation last week in Round Lake, or an attempted kidnapping in Grayslake.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-2-24)