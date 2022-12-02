Alleged Fake Eye Dr. Charged with Bail Jumping

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Salem Lakes man who is charged with practicing optometry without a license has now also been charged with bail jumping.

53 year old Lee Hagopian reportedly failed to appear in court last week and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hagopian did appear in intake court on Monday, and now needs to give a 5-thousand dollar cash bond on the initial charges and 2,500 dollars on the new bail jumping charges if he wants to get out of jail.

He’s due back in court next month.