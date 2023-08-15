Alleged Driver Charged in Truck vs. Building Crash That Left Two People Dead

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Pleasant Prairie man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in the crash that killed two people last month.

20 year old Ajay Pierangeli was allegedly three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit when he was behind the vehicle headed eastbound on Highway 50 at 40th Avenue in the early morning hours of July 28th.

According to witnesses at the scene the truck was moving at a high rate of speed before it crashed into a building near that intersection.

Two of Pierangeli’s passengers-22 year old Dylan Zamora and 21 year old Jenna Barrette-were killed in the impact.

The suspect suffered major injuries as did another passenger.

A fifth passenger was conscious and breathing at the scene.

That person told officers that the five friends were headed home after a night at a local hotspot.

Pierangeli remains in the hospital even as a warrant was issued for his arrest.