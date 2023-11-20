Alcohol Suspected in Morning Crash That Injured Four in Round Lake Beach

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A crash in the Round Lake Beach area this morning left 4 people injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place about 6:30 along Fairfield Road when a northbound Chevy Equinox, driven by an adult female, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck an Acura MDX head on. The Acura was being driven by a 39-year-old Wauconda woman. Both drivers were hospitalized with critical injuries, while two child passengers in the Acura suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash, as an open alcohol container was found in the Chevy. The incident remains under investigation

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-20-23)