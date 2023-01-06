Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s agent says the player is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed.

It comes four days after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field. Agent Ira Turner was unable to provide any other details in a text sent to The Associated Press.

The development was first reported by The Athletic.

The 24-year-old Hamlin was listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.