AAA: Gas Prices Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have resumed falling on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $3.15, which is a drop of 9 cents from last week, and 33 cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 14-cent drop over the last week to $3.10. In Illinois the current average for gas is at $3.54, which is a drop of 6 cents from this point last week, and 6 cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 7 cent drop to $3.50.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-3-23)