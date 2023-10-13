AAA: Gas Prices Continue Recent Declines on Both Sides of State Line

(Milwaukee, IL) Gas prices continue to decline on both sides of the state line. AAA says in Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas stands at $3.27, a drop of 13-cents from last week, and 37-cents below the national average. Kenosha County fell 14-cents to $3.24. In Illinois, the average for a gallon of gas runs $3.65, which is down 10 cents from last week and just a penny higher than the national average. Lake County saw an 11 cent drop to $3.52.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-13-23)