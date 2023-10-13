TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

AAA: Gas Prices Continue Recent Declines on Both Sides of State Line

octubre 13, 2023 8:44AM CDT
(Milwaukee, IL) Gas prices continue to decline on both sides of the state line. AAA says in Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas stands at $3.27, a drop of 13-cents from last week, and 37-cents below the national average. Kenosha County fell 14-cents to $3.24. In Illinois,  the average for a gallon of gas runs $3.65, which is down 10 cents from last week and just a penny higher than the national average. Lake County saw an 11 cent drop to $3.52.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-13-23)

